Save Us From Big Tech Exploitation, Media Owners Urge Tinubu

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…President Pledges Relief On Newsprint, Broadcast Equipment Tariffs

Nigerian owners have called on President Bola Tinubu to protect journalism from exploitation by global technology giants who profit from Nigerian editorial content without paying compensation.

The appeal came on Friday when President Tinubu hosted the leadership of the Nigerian media at the State House, Abuja, in a meeting that brought together the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the NPO, its president and BusinessDay publisher, Mr Frank Aigbogun, urged the Federal Government to intervene and shield Nigerian journalism jobs from the growing threat posed by Big Tech companies that freely use editorial content produced by newsrooms without remuneration.

Aigbogun also urged the government to reduce import tariffs on newsprint and broadcast equipment, arguing that the burden of high input costs and unregulated digital competition was threatening the survival of the Nigerian media industry.

Tinubu, in response, acknowledged the role of the media in national development and pledged to act on the tariff issue.

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“We discussed issues of tariffs this afternoon. What I cannot report back here is whether I took action in the areas that affect you. But if I missed that, I will go back to rectifying whatever was necessary,” said Tinubu.

The president commended media owners, editors, and journalists for their commitment to informing and educating citizens, as well as providing employment for thousands of Nigerians.

He urged the press to extend its accountability mandate beyond the federal government, noting that his administration’s economic reforms had made more funds available to state and local governments.

Reflecting on the difficult decisions his administration had taken since assuming office, Tinubu defended the removal of fuel subsidies and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market as necessary steps to rescue the economy.

“Leadership must, as a matter of responsibility, make decisions at the best time. Yes, I accepted my predecessor’s assets and liabilities because I applied for the job and was given the job. So I have to do it. But if anybody tells you it’s easy, it’s a lie. I thank you for your criticism at the beginning of the administration. You challenged me. Thank you for inspiring and challenging me at a critical moment in my life.

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“But having asked for the job and got it, I can’t look back other than to make corrections as I move along. We had to save the nation and bring it back from the brink. Can you imagine a nation that owes airlines for ticket reimbursements and faces galloping exchange rates and inflation?

“Today, I can stand proudly before you and say that we are back from the brink”, he further stated.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also assured that President Tinubu was committed to addressing the media industry’s challenges.

Idris also charged journalists to continue holding all tiers of government accountable while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Elder statesman and Grand Patron of NPAN, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, commended the Tinubu administration for its bold economic reforms

He said the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service and the National Single Window policy are capable of strengthening the country’s revenue base.