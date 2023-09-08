Seminarian Killed As Bandits Burn Catholic Parish In Kaduna

By Nneoma Benson
Gunmen

Armed men have reportedly burnt a catholic church, St. Raphael Parish, Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese in Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night after unidentified men invaded the parish housing some Seminarians.

Some seminarians were said to have escaped, but Na’aman Danlami, a seminarian, was reportedly caught in the inferno.

Reports said his remains had since been deposited in the mortuary.

