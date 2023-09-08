Seminarian Killed As Bandits Burn Catholic Parish In Kaduna

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men have reportedly burnt a catholic church, St. Raphael Parish, Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese in Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night after unidentified men invaded the parish housing some Seminarians.

Some seminarians were said to have escaped, but Na’aman Danlami, a seminarian, was reportedly caught in the inferno.

Reports said his remains had since been deposited in the mortuary.