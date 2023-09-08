Nigerians Slam DSS: ‘Arresting Tailor For Failing To Meet Deadline Is Impunity Taken Too Far’

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have trailed Thursday’s shooting incident involving officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the popular Garki Market in Abuja.

Advertisement

According to reports, operatives of the Secret Service fired shots indiscriminately while doing the bidding of a yet-to-be-identified individual who called the officers to arrest a tailor for failing to meet an agreed deadline for delivery of their clothes.

Stray bullets were said to have hit the tailor involved in the dispute and a salesgirl sitting in her shop.

The DSS, in a statement, said it was investigating the incident but claimed that its agents were victims of a mob attack in the market.

However, Nigerians have continued to condemn the incident, decrying the high-handedness of the agency.

“This impunity is what many here support. How can the Department of State Services, which is supposed to primarily gather intelligence for national security and protect high-profile officials, be used in this manner in a business dispute?” Chukwunonso Bryan Ayogu wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Advertisement

Similarly, Funmi Adenle said, “DSS, a supposed elite service turned tout harbouring organisation. Go and see how agents of FBI, CIA, MI5, and MI6 are treated, they are respected cos (sic) they earned it. DSS is more like a brothel or pub bouncer. Bunch of clowns”

@Victor_mike3 posted “The market place is no where near the jurisdiction of the DSS , the department needs reformation in their goals and objective. You can’t be seen any how in public places especially market place of all place. It is a department for goodness sake, no offence🤝”

@Ovie4man said, “In this country we can literally point out our secret service personnel..during my NYSC camp I was really ashamed of the DSS men around, nothing about them says elite service officers.

Another X user, @just_dacosta_ posted “A once reputable justice institution becoming a pathetic joke, what a shame. All it takes is to offer some money, and they’ll heed and obey your commands. This is impunity taken too far.”

“Pls, what’s the DSS doing inside a market? I’m yet to understand, what’s actually the functions of this DSS?” @OAmuruonyenaego queried.