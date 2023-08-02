SIERRA LEONE: Military Officers Arrested Over Plans To Attack Govt Institutions – Police

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Sierra Leonean police say they have arrested several military officers planning to attack state institutions, thereby undermining democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The general public is hereby informed that the Security Sector has been following intelligence regarding the activities of certain individuals, including senior military officers, working to undermine the peace and tranquility of the state and unleash violence on peaceful citizens of Sierra Leone.

“In that regard, several arrests have been made and the suspects are assisting the police with the investigations.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that these individuals planned to use purported peaceful protests between 7th to 10th August 2023, as a guise to unleash violent attacks against state institutions and peaceful citizens,” it stated.

The police media and public relations department explained that the security sector notes with dismay, that despite continued efforts to consolidate peace and democratic gains, certain individuals at home and abroad continue to undertake actions meant to derail the peace and tranquility of the country.

“The security sector assures the public that the country remains peaceful and that the situation is fully under control.

“The public is therefore urged to remain calm and go about their normal business. We encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities,” it added.

The development is coming after military generals overthrew the democratic government of Niger Republic.