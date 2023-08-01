Chief Of Naval Staff Tours ‘Strategic’ Eastern Command, Promises Better Welfare

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has affirmed its commitment to tackle heads-on, the illegalities ravaging the nation’s maritime environment.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Emmanuel Ogalla disclosed this on Tuesday while on a familiarisation tour of the eastern naval command.

Ogalla noted that the eastern area is one of the Navy’s strategic areas in maritime domain, and his visit was pertinent to achieving the agency’s objectives

While addressing the personnel, the CNS pledged to enhance the welfare of its officers across the nation to optimise their performance.

“The eastern area is our strategic area when you talk about maritime domain and the welfare of officers in this area is very paramount in achieving our objectives.

“That is why I had to rush down here to embark on my first familiarisation visit, starting from the eastern area,” he said.

He further demanded partnership with stakeholders and members of the public, noting that the security of the maritime environment is a collective responsibility that requires teamwork.

On the entourage of the CNS were Rear Admiral E. I. Okon Navy War College Quarters, Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Hotels and Suites, the Akim Navy Quarters, and the Nigerian Navy War College.