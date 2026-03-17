Soludo Moves To Secure Lands For Multiple Airports

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The re-elected governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has confirmed that his administration plans to develop more airports in the state.

Soludo confirmed this on Thursday during his remarks at his swearing-in ceremony at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra.

Soludo, alongside his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, were sworn in for a second term in office following their landslide victory at the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

During his remarks, the governor unveiled his administration’s Gear 4.0 agenda, which he said aims to consolidate the ongoing transformation across all sectors.

He said, “Over the next four years, we are changing to Gear 4.0 to consolidate the ongoing transformations across all sectors, accelerate actions to secure the spaces and pillars for the prosperity of generations yet unborn, and institutionalise change within a ‘built to last’ framework.

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“Anambra’s land mass is rapidly being developed in a haphazard and chaotic manner, making a physical masterplan an emergency. That is why we are intentionally securing strategic land spaces as a ‘Land Bank’ for future developments.

“With an estimated population of about 40 million by 2070 and nearly 50 million by 2100, the state will require at least three airports, but in the next ten years there will hardly be any space for them except we act today.

“We have already planned and are investing in four new cities and a district simultaneously: New Niger City near Onitsha, Awka 2.0, the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC), an Aerotropolis, and the Innovation District– our own Silicon Valley.

“The CPCS of Canada has completed for us the Anambra’s Rail Masterplan, and our Gas Masterplan is also ready.

“In a few years, the second airport and a thriving nascent city around it will be delivered, and we will secure space for the third airport, laying foundations for future generations. Securing the future is urgent. Many audacious and disruptive transformations are not options; they are imperatives.”

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The governor noted that electricity remains a national binding constraint, and his administration is determined to find some local solutions in partnership with private investors and the federal government.

“Our Electricity Regulatory Commission has set out to guarantee a competitive electricity market,” he added.

Soludo further revealed that the Mixed-Use Industrial City and Aerotropolis have been approved as an Economic Free Trade Zone, and construction is well underway.

“A 5-star hotel at our International Convention Centre is under construction, while the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC)—the largest drug market in West Africa—is set for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027.

“These projects are not just buildings and infrastructure; they are foundations for a better life.

“They will create thousands of jobs, improve access to reliable electricity and transportation, enhance business opportunities, expand trade, and attract private investment.

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“By securing land for the future, building new cities, and modernising our infrastructure, we are ensuring that Ndi Anambra will enjoy sustainable economic growth, improved livelihoods, and a prosperous environment for generations to come.

“The above present huge opportunities for private investment, and we invite all Ndi Anambra and investors to seize these opportunities and be part of the transformation that will define the state’s future,” he added.