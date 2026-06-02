2027: Stakeholders Task Obi On Transparency In Anambra NDC Primaries

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A leading member of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Awka, Anambra State, Mr Peter Anaenugwu, Tuesday, warned against upturning the results of the party’s primaries held last week.

Anaenugwu was reacting to the non-release of the primaries, said to have been sent to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja for ratification.

He stated that, “The issue has gone beyond who won or lost. What is now at stake is the credibility of the process itself and how the party leadership responds to the outcome.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the likely outcome of the primaries has placed the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, under pressure following reported failure of several established political figures across key constituencies and senatorial districts to clinch victories.

Another key member of the party in the state, Paul Ezenwoye, said the primaries “are among the most consequential internal contests in the state’s recent political history having produced a new generation of candidates whose emergence is already reshaping the political landscape of the NDC in Anambra”.

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Our correspondent reports that among those reported to have secured the party’s tickets are newcomers, such as Ifeanyi Iwuchukwu for Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency, Eric Ayamene for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Ofumelu Vincent Ekene for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Udekaigbo Chibuzo for Ihiala Federal Constituency, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo for Anambra South Senatorial District, and Pastor Nonso Nwabueze Oli for Anambra Central Senatorial District.

In Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Tony Nwoye reportedly emerged unopposed, a development party members attributed to his performance and enduring grassroots support.

The biggest political shock from the exercise, ii was gathered, is the reported defeat of incumbent Senator Victor Umeh in the contest for the Anambra Central Senatorial ticket, a development that has triggered intense discussions within the party and across the state.

Political insiders told our correspondent that the emergence of the new candidates has unsettled parts of the party establishment, with some displaced stakeholders now looking toward Obi and the national leadership of the NDC as the ratification process draws closer.

“The development has consequently thrust Obi into what many party faithful describe as a defining moment for both his leadership and the credibility of the party’s internal democratic process,” said Ezenwoye.

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He added, “Attention is increasingly focused on whether the final ratification of candidates will faithfully reflect the outcome of the primaries or whether pressure from influential political interests could alter the grassroots verdict.

“Obi has built a national reputation around transparency, accountability and democratic values. Supporters argue that the current situation presents an opportunity for him to reinforce those principles by ensuring that the wishes of party delegates are respected.”

He warned that any perceived attempt to “overturn or dilute the outcome of the primaries could undermine the image that has distinguished him from many of his political contemporaries”.

Other stakeholders who spoke on the matters, including Silas Okoye and Pius Ogene, say the emergence of the new crop of candidates has transformed the Anambra primaries from a routine party exercise into a broader test of the NDC’s commitment to internal democracy.

“The coming days will not only determine the fate of the victorious aspirants but could also shape public perception of Peter Obi’s commitment to the democratic ideals he has consistently championed,” Ogene said.