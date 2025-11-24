Southwest Governors To Set Up Security Fund Amid Rising Insecurity

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Southwest Governors’ Forum has resolved to establish a dedicated regional security fund as part of intensified efforts to tackle insecurity across the six states of the region.

The decision was reached at a meeting held on Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In attendance were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), who is the Forum’s Chair; Seyi Makinde (Oyo); the host, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); and Ademola Adeleke (Osun), who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the governors commended President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing reforms and commitment to addressing national security challenges.

They also expressed solidarity with the Federal Government following recent kidnappings in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States, noting the swift rescue of abducted victims in Kwara and more than 51 students in Niger State. The Forum said it had reviewed the state of security in the region and agreed on measures to strengthen the protection of lives and property.

The governors approved the creation of the Southwest Security Fund (SWSF), which will be domiciled under the DAWN Commission and managed by the Special Advisers on Security from all six states. They also agreed to set up a live digital intelligence-sharing system to improve coordination, real-time threat alerts, incident logging and rapid state-to-state response.

Concerned about the growing use of forest belts as hideouts for criminals, the Forum called on the Federal Government to deploy forest guards across the region, while the states will provide the necessary personnel.

They commended the efforts of the NSCDC, hunters, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies, and reaffirmed their commitment to reclaim the forests from bandits and kidnappers.

The governors expressed alarm over unregulated interstate migration and urged stricter border monitoring, improved data collection and closer collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission to prevent porous borders from becoming channels for crime.

They also warned about the rising scale of illegal mining in the region, describing it as a threat to public safety, environmental protection and regional stability. They called for a stronger licensing system, better monitoring and strict enforcement against violators.

Reiterating their long-standing demand, the governors declared that the establishment of state police can no longer be delayed, stressing that it has become necessary for effective security management. They also acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts in boosting food production and commended farmers in the region for increased output, which they said has helped stabilise food prices.

The Forum thanked President Tinubu for establishing the South West Development Commission and urged the body to deliver effectively on its mandate. They also commended the DAWN Commission for its work in regional integration and security coordination.

“The Forum agreed to set up a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under the DAWN Commission to be administered by the Forum of Special Advisers on Security of all South West States and to meet monthly,” the communique read.

“The forum expresses deep concern about the unregulated interstate migration that continues to pose significant challenges across the Southwest. The forum calls for stricter border monitoring, data collection and self-identification and for each Southwest state to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for proper identification. The forum agrees to intensify security collaboration to ensure that interstate migration does not become a conduit for insecurity.”

Ending the meeting, the governors urged residents of the region to remain united, peaceful, and committed to preserving the longstanding tradition of religious harmony and communal tolerance that defines the Southwest.