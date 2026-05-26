Lagos To Cut 3.3 Million Housing Deficit With New Estates

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The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to reduce the state’s estimated 3.3 million housing deficit through the construction of thousands of housing units in different parts of the state.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ikeja during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term.

Akinderu-Fatai said the state had continued to prioritise the welfare of low-income earners in its housing delivery programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable accommodation. He said the governor recently approved two new joint venture housing projects to further boost the state’s housing stock.

According to him, the projects include 202 housing units comprising one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as four-bedroom duplexes at the Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate. He added that 114 housing units, made up of two-bedroom apartments and four and five-bedroom duplexes, would be developed at Orange Island in Eti-Osa.

The commissioner said that other proposed schemes included 704 two-bedroom apartments at Odo-Nla in Ikorodu North council area and 500 two-bedroom apartments at Igbogbo-Baiyeku council area.

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He listed 192 units under the Epe Housing Scheme Phase II and 512 units at the proposed Akinsanya Sunny Ajose Housing Estate Phase II in Badagry as part of the proposed schemes.

Akinderu-Fatai said the projects were expected to deliver about 3,791 housing units. He also said the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation had completed 12 housing projects, delivering 1,190 housing units in the last seven years.

According to him, the corporation currently has 29 ongoing housing projects across the state, which are expected to yield an additional 3,149 housing units.

The commissioner added that the Lagos State Mortgage Board had supported over 20,000 residents through its mortgage and rent-to-own schemes in the last 12 years. He said 100 beneficiaries who completed their 10-year repayment plans exited the rent-to-own scheme in August 2024, while 110 exited in July 2025.

Akinderu-Fatai said the government remained committed to addressing the housing deficit through direct housing delivery, public-private partnerships and mortgage support schemes. He emphasised that the housing deficit in Lagos was estimated at over 3.3 million units, particularly in the low and middle-income segments.

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“Despite this challenge, this administration has continued to make significant progress through various completed and ongoing housing projects,” he said.

The commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to delivering affordable, safe and sustainable housing in line with its THEMES Plus Agenda.