Speakers Task S/West Governors To Buy Helicopters To Fight Insecurity

The speakers of the South-West States’ Legislatures have asked governors in the region to buy drones and helicopters in order to check the activities of criminals occupying the forests.

They also said states should empower their forest rangers to enter the bushes and flush out criminals hiding there.

They said this in a communique issued after their meeting in Ibadan.

The chairman of the conference, Bamidele Oloyelooun, who is also the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, signed the communique made available journalists on Sunday.

The speakers also called on the Federal Government to ensure that peace was restored to every troubled spot in the country.

They advised that government should mete out appropriate sanctions and send strong warning to those behind the insecurity in the country.

“The forum noted further and advocated that the governors of the South-West states should come together to procure drones and at least three (3) helicopters for the aerial surveillance of the entire region.

“They should adequately empower the forest rangers in their states to embark on aggressive patrol of the forest areas. This step will no doubt change the security architecture of the South-West states.

” The laws establishing the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) as passed by the Houses of Assembly should be strengthened to give room for the recruitment of able-bodied unemployed youths, as this will help in surveillance, information and intelligence gathering.

” The present Nigeria Police are doing their best in securing the nation but the Conference insists on the establishment of state police to complement the efforts of the security agencies.

“We noted the proactive efforts of both the Federal and State Governments in curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic were highly commendable.

“The Conference therefore urged the citizenry to continue to cooperate with the governments by observing all protocols and precautionary measures and taking the prescribed vaccines, noting that the deadly disease is still very much with us, existence of second wave in some countries and fear of third in other parts of the world,” the speakers added.