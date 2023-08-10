Spike In Illegal Bushmeat Trade, Consumption Pushing Lions, Others Into Extinction– Group

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The spike in illegal trade and consumption of bushmeat in Nigeria is threatening the existence of wildlife especially lions, according to Wild Africa Funds.

Advertisement

The Group called for immediate protection of wildlife, especially lions which are among the most endangered animals in West Africa.

The Nigeria representative for Wild Africa Fund, Festus Iyaroh said on Thursday at the World Lion Day that protecting wildlife is inevitable.

He said eliminating illegal bushmeat trade and consumption would have a positive impact on the tourism sector.

According to him, there are between 120 to 374 lions in West Africa.

South Africa has approximately 13,000 lions but only around 2,300 are wild, the remaining are in game reserves and in captivity.

Advertisement

Iyaroh said, “Beyond habitat loss, lions have suffered a decline in prey species such as antelope due to the bushmeat trade and are frequently killed in retaliation for preying on livestock.”

In Nigeria, the number of lions has reduced to about 50, which are found in Kainji Lake National Park and the Yankari Games Reserve.

He added, “Additionally, the snares and traps set for bushmeat often injure and kill lions. West African lions might disappear forever if we don’t urgently address the threats they face. If we can protect their habitats more effectively, they could bounce back and boost our tourism.”

The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, said, “Lions are perhaps the most iconic African animal and have massive cultural significance.

“Their disappearance in West Africa would be tragic and squander an opportunity to foster wildlife tourism that has provided millions of jobs in East and Southern Africa.”

Advertisement

Knights said lions have gone extinct in several West African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Mali, and Sierra Leone.