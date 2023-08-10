Nigeria-Niger Trade To Suffer As Immigration Boss Insists Tinubu’s Border Closure Order Must Be Enforced

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has called for coordination among sister security agencies to effectively implement President Bola Tinubu’s directive on border closure.

Advertisement

The acting Controller-General of NIS, Mrs. Caroline Adepoju said this when she visited Illela border in Sokoto State on assessment tour.

Speaking to pressmen during the tour, Adepoju conveyed her purpose for visiting the border, which was to assess the extent of compliance with the presidential directive.

She clarified that due to recent events in neighboring Niger Republic, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had mandated the closure of the Nigerian border with Niger Republic.

During interactions with various security agencies at the border, the NIS boss emphasized the need for collaboration between the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security and paramilitary agencies.

She also appealed for the backing of traditional leaders and border communities, emphasizing that the challenges posed by border closure are temporary.

Advertisement

Adepoju reiterated that the president’s decision was made in the best interests of Nigerians, given the potential security risks stemming from the political instability in Niger Republic if left unchecked.

“We know the action will affect regional trade between Nigeria and Niger Republic, but we have to bear it for now since business cannot thrive in a chaotic environment.”

She encouraged her personnel to maintain vigilance and diligence in their responsibilities, emphasizing the necessity for complete adherence to the directives.

Furthermore, Adepoju paid a visit to the officers who had been assaulted by bandits during their duty at the Illela border. She offered her well-wishes for their swift recuperation, underlining that the bandits had ultimately faced defeat.

She said: “Let me tell you that we will take the battle to the bandits’ door steps; as they touched the Nigeria Immigration Service, they will not go free.”