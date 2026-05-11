Stop Chasing Quick Money, Minister Tells Nigerian Youths

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The Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, has urged Nigerian youths to stop relying on ”immediate financial” gratification for long-term nation-building.

Olawande made the call in Abuja on Sunday at a meeting with the national youth leaders of all political parties, known as the Forum of National Youth Leaders of All Political Parties in Nigeria (FNYLPPN), and a hangout with Journalists.

The theme of the event is “The place of the youth in the political discussion of 2027 and beyond.

Olawande specifically told the youths to move beyond relying on political handouts and to focus instead on skill-building, entrepreneurship, and active, positive participation in national development.

“Utilise your youthfulness to develop the country. As youth leaders, we must think outside the box, and not relying on the country’s budget.

“We are not too young to lead, serve or carry responsibilities, youth inclusion in government is not a favour but a necessity, Nigeria has the potential of creative young people, we have the energy.

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“Let our focus be on building Nigeria first as a political leaders leading the youth, we must start to build our capital building,” he said.

The minister commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the atmosphere for Nigerian youth to thrive.

He encouraged leveraging opportunities under the Renewed Hope Agenda to drive growth in technology and creative sectors.

The monister also said that through initiatives like NIYEEDEP, the Ministry aims to create six million direct jobs for youth, focusing on food security.

”We need proper engagement with the youths, we are making effort on youth engagement that will make them productive,” he said.

The minister urged youths to learn how to support each other.

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In his speech Chairman of FNYLPPN, Mr Eze-Onyebuchi Chukwu, stated that politicians have began to traverse the country, aligning and realigning ahead of 2027 with no identifiable plan for the youths either before or after the elections.

Chukwu who is also the national youth leader of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) stated that FNYLPPN has also watched the youths fight themselves in defence of these politicians without knowing their place in this whole political discussion ahead of 2027 and beyond.

He said that the gathering is a moment of reflection and awakening on the future of Nigerian youths within the political and governance architecture of the country.

He said any country that continuously sidelines the energy, creativity, innovation, courage, and strength of its young people is a country that has unconsciously declared war against its own future.

The FNYLPPN chairman stated that Nigerian youths today constitute over 60 per cent of the population, and that they are the engine room of the nation, who determine election outcomes, and must not be sidelined by the government.

”We dominate the labour force. We drive innovation, entertainment, technology, sports, business, activism, and national conversations. Yet, we remain grossly underrepresented in the real corridors of power and governance.

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”It is about the future of Nigeria. It is about whether the youths of this country will continue to be used as political foot soldiers or finally become political stakeholders.

”The struggle for the independence of the country was driven largely by vibrant young Nigerians who believed they had a future to build. Nigeria was not fought for or built by passive or weak youths.

”Remember Anthony Enahoro who moved the historic motion for Nigeria’s independence in 1953 at just about 30 years old. Nnamdi Azikiwe became one of the loudest nationalist voices in his thirties.

Obafemi Awolowo started mobilising politically as a young man.

“Sir Ahmadu Bello emerged into national leadership as a relatively young leader. Tafawa Balewa was in his forties when he became Prime Minister. Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and many others did not wait for old age before fighting for national relevance,” he said.

He said that many leaders no longer empower youths with character, competence, and capacity, while also calling for a change in the narrative, saying that Nigeria cannot continue to reward loyalty above competence and expect development.