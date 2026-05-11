FG Exempts Admission Seekers For Education Courses, Others From UTME

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The Federal Government has waived the requirement for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) for candidates seeking admission into Nigeria Certificate in Education(NCE) programmes and National Diploma courses in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related fields, in a move aimed at expanding access to teacher education and agriculture-related training.

The announcement was made on Monday, by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, at the opening of the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria held at the Body of Benchers in Abuja.

Alausa said the decision was informed by evidence from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) showing that Colleges of Education have significant capacity to admit willing candidates, particularly from their immediate localities, due to proximity, affordability, cultural alignment, and community demand for teacher education.

Under the new policy, candidates with a minimum of four credit passes seeking admission into NCE programmes will no longer be required to sit for UTME.

The same exemption applies to candidates seeking admission into National Diploma programmes in non-technology agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

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The Minister stressed that despite the waiver, all such candidates must register with JAMB, and their credentials will be screened, verified, and certified for the issuance of admission letters through the Central Admissions Processing System in line with extant regulations.

Alausa said the approach strikes a balance between widening access and preserving the integrity of the admissions system, noting that it would ease pressure associated with UTME and encourage greater participation in teacher education and agricultural programmes, both critical to national development.

He added that harnessing the latent capacity of Colleges of Education is key to addressing the challenge of out-of-school adolescents and fostering early interest in the teaching profession.

The Minister said the policy change is part of broader reforms underway in the education sector to improve access, quality, governance, and accountability.

He highlighted the operationalisation of the national student loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a major step toward removing financial barriers through an interest-free loan system covering tuition and basic upkeep.

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He reiterated that the integrity of the admissions process remains central to public trust, warning that admissions conducted outside CAPS are illegal and will not be recognised. Institutions found to have conducted admissions outside the framework, he said, will face sanctions, including possible suspension of operating licences.

He also reaffirmed that sixteen years remains the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions, following extensive consultations.

Alausa commended JAMB for promoting inclusive participation for Persons Living with Disabilities through the waiver of application fees and other interventions, and urged institutions to create learning environments that ensure dignity and support for every learner.

He said government is also advancing the adoption of computer-based testing and integrating digital competencies and emerging technologies into curricula to equip graduates for a modern economy.

The Minister cited the 2025 Agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities as a breakthrough that addresses staff welfare, funding, and institutional development to ensure stable academic calendars. He added that efforts to curb examination malpractice are being intensified through enhanced verification systems and stronger supervision.

Alausa said the government is shifting from policy formulation to implementation, with reforms backed by clear timelines, measurable targets, and monitoring mechanisms.

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He urged stakeholders to approach the meeting with collective responsibility, noting that decisions taken would shape opportunities for millions of young Nigerians.