Stop Turning Off-Cycle Elections Into War, Jonathan Warns Governors

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned against the increasing practice of governors, senior political officials, and party leaders gathering in states with off-cycle elections, warning that this could jeopardise Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Jonathan raised the concern in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday while commenting on the recently concluded Osun governorship election.

The warning followed the actions of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who descended on the state to ensure the party wins the election.

Governors from Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Edo, Imo, and others as well as senators and House of Representatives members and ministers, were all in Osun during the election to work for the candidate of the APC’s victory.

The APC was also accused of bringing in thugs from Rivers, Kogi and Edo states, many of whom made videos threatening the Accord party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, who was seeking re-election.

They also made videos in the presence of the security agencies some of whom smiled to the camera threatening David Adeleke popularly called Davido, the musician, who’s a nephew to the Governor, that should he and the Governor come out, they would be crushed.

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Despite the threats and the occupation of the state, which many feared was done to manipulate votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Governor Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the August 15 election.

Jonathan however commended INEC, security agencies, political parties, and the people of Osun State for conducting the election peacefully, but also raised concerns about a growing pattern in political behaviour during off-cycle polls.

Jonathan said the conduct witnessed around recent elections in Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states was unusual and should not become normal in a democratic society.

“The growing practice whereby serving governors, senior political office holders, party leaders and other influential government functionaries, accompanied by large numbers of aides and heavy security details from outside a state, converge on states where elections are being conducted raises an issue that demands national attention.

“The conduct witnessed around the recent elections in Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States was, in my view, unusual. It is not a practice that should become normal in a democratic society,” he said.

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The former president recalled similar situations during the 2013 Anambra and 2014 Ekiti governorship elections when he was president.

“I recall that, as President, similar situations arose during the 2013 Anambra and 2014 Ekiti governorship elections. On those occasions, senior political leaders mobilised and descended upon the states. Upon being briefed, I ordered party leaders and senior government officials to leave the states immediately,” he said.

Jonathan warned that the trend could create an atmosphere of apprehension, intimidation and undue pressure during elections.

“This trend is unwholesome. If left unchecked, it could threaten our fragile democracy and have serious long-term implications for democratic stability,” he said.

He acknowledged that political parties had the right to campaign, mobilise supporters and deploy legitimate party structures, but said the overwhelming presence of senior public officials and powerful political actors on election day could undermine peaceful competition.

“Political parties are entitled to campaign, mobilise their supporters and deploy their legitimate party structures. That is an essential part of democracy.

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“However, there is a point at which political mobilisation, particularly when it involves the overwhelming presence of serving governors, senior public officials and powerful political actors from across the country on election day, can create an atmosphere of apprehension, intimidation, bullying and undue pressure,” he said.

Jonathan questioned whether the increasing deployment of political power and large-scale mobilisation by senior office holders during off-cycle elections was consistent with free and fair democratic competition.

“We must ask ourselves whether the increasing deployment of political power and large-scale mobilisation by senior office holders on election day in states holding elections is consistent with the spirit of free, fair and peaceful democratic competition,” he said.

He added, “This hardly happens in other democratic countries.”

Jonathan also warned against turning political contests into battles in which victory was pursued at all costs.

“We must not allow political competition to become a contest in which victory is perceived as something that must be achieved at all costs,” he said.

He said the practice could become more problematic if governors from opposing parties began deploying political and governmental influence to states holding competitive elections.

“What happens when governors from opposing political parties begin to descend on every state holding a competitive election?

“What happens when each party seeks to match political power with political power, governmental influence with governmental influence, and mobilisation with counter-mobilisation?” he asked.

Jonathan said such a development would deepen political tensions and make elections resemble contests for political survival rather than peaceful efforts to secure the mandate of voters.

He urged political actors to treat the issue as a national concern rather than a partisan dispute over the Osun election.

“I therefore believe that this matter should not be treated as a partisan dispute concerning the Osun election. It is a broader national issue concerning the future of our electoral democracy,” he said.

Jonathan also reminded former and serving public officials that their conduct carried greater responsibility.

“Those of us who have occupied public office must recognise that our conduct carries a greater responsibility. The power and influence attached to public office should be used to strengthen democratic institutions, not to create apprehension among political opponents or citizens,” he said.