Table Water Producers Deny Shutting Down Operation In Imo

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The state Chairman of the Association of Table Water Producers, ATWAP, Imo State, Bismark Lumanze, has denied reports that producers in the State were on strike, insisting that they temporarily shut down for routine maintenance.

Some media outlets (not ThewhistlerNg) had earlier reported that Sachet water producers in the State have suspended production following a sharp increase in the cost of production materials and operational expenses.

The decision, according to the report which was taken by members of the ATWP, affects several factories, particularly in Owerri, where operators have embarked on an indefinite shutdown.

But clarifying the misinformation in a statement on Wednesday, Lumanze said “No, we are not on strike, but on agreed routine maintenance of our factories to ensure we produce clean and safe water.

“We had already increased the prices of table water and pure water before the three-day mandatory break for maintenance. So it’s not true that we are on strike. However, business supplies will resume from Thursday 12 am.”

Lumanze added that the association had already adjusted prices before the temporary shutdown and assured all that supply would resume after the exercise.

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He explained that the exercise was introduced to promote hygiene, allowing operators to clean machines, replace filters, and service production facilities.

The ATWAP chairman also raised concerns over regulatory pressures on the sector, including allegations linking sachet water to environmental pollution and moves by the National Assembly to streamline the business.