‘Think Twice Before Flaunting Your Wealth’- Nigerians React To NDLEA Grilling Of Cubana

Following a report that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for alleged drug links, Nigerians have reacted on social media.

The socialite was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date, PUNCH reports.

According to the report, an impeccable source told the paper that suspicious payments were made into Cabana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account,” the source told Punch.

However, officials of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

Efforts made to confirm from the officials of NDLEA through calls prove abortive.

The socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents which would be presented to the NDLEA.

Despite lack of official confirmation of his arrest, Nigerians have reacted to the development, blaming the billionaire for causing his own problems by hugging the limelight.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

A tweep from @OneDay4TheOwner said, “The Nigerian government is so interested in seeing you fail, they ‘d rather you remain poor, uneducated, radicalized and unemployed. Ask Arewa Nigeria, ask Obi Cubana and every other Nigerian youth with an iPhone and a Mercedes Benz.”

@akeula_trendy also said, “All of you saying Obi Cubana made himself a target obviously don’t understand his business, just shut up and leave him to get himself out of the new challenge after all he didn’t call you for help.”

“Obi Cubana had a date with EFCC. Now NDLEA invited him as well. In Nigeria, if you’re not among the political class or a kingmaker, then you should think twice before flaunting your wealth. You must be running from something in Nigeria, either from the police, the army or the EFCC,” @firstladyship said.

@roqzee said, “Surround yourself with friends who can tell you the truth. Every right thinking person told Obi Cubana during that obscene display of wealth at his mum’s burial that he will make himself a target. Kanayo & Igbo Twitter kept mocking Obi Cubana’s “haters” that it’s poverty talking.”

“Obi Cubana actually broke the number 1 rule of billionaire business. Never ever get into the buzz of limelight,” @ChroniclesPHC said.

@drpenking said, “Pending EFCC case. Now the NDLEA case. Even if you are blind,you’ll notice that Obi Cubana’s problem started after his mother’s burial.He was living his life peacefully for years until he became known as a rich man.”Who is this Igbo man that is so rich? Let’s dig deep and we’ll find gaps.”