Stop Glorifying Drug Abuse, Marwa Tells Entertainment Industry

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The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa has urged Nigerians to rise and counter the toxic pop culture that glamourises the abuse of illicit substances as an acceptable way of life.

Marwa made the call during the official inauguration of the NDLEA’s radio station, Clean Beat 91.5FM on Thursday in Abuja.

Marwa challenged stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDLEA in its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy drive.

This, he said was to save the youth population from the danger of accepting abuse of illicit drugs as an acceptable culture.

“We recognise that behind every statistic of drug abuse is a human being.

“A vulnerable teenager seeking escape, a broken family searching for answers, a brilliant mind derailed but capable of redirection. Through this station, we will drive our narrative softly but firmly.

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“We will counter the toxic pop culture that glamourises drug abuse by replacing it with a vibrant, alternative culture, one that celebrates sobriety, showcases real stories of recovery, and provides accurate, life-saving information.

“Let us make no mistake: the stakes could not be higher. If we do not control the narrative today, the consequences tomorrow will be catastrophic.

“Substance abuse is a hydra-headed monster that feeds insecurity, decimates public health, cripples economic productivity, and compromises the very future of our workforce,

Marwa said that the NDLEA refused to view the future through a lens of despair, expressing optimism that the present moment represented concrete action and a significant paradigm shift.

The NDLEA boss said the development underscored the NDLEA’s commitment to proactive innovation rather than merely reacting to threats.

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He said that “Clean Beat 91.5 FM” would serve as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the message that a drug-free Nigeria was not an idealistic dream, but an achievable reality.

“Today, we are doing something far more significant than merely switching on a transmitter or launching a new radio station.

“Today, we are amplifying hope. We are commissioning a powerful, relentless voice for a cause that sits at the very heart of our national security, the survival of our communities, and the destiny of our youth.

“At the NDLEA, our mandate is clear, and our resolve is unyielding. Day and night, our officers are on the front lines.

“We intercept illicit shipments, we dismantle sophisticated criminal syndicates, and we prosecute those who trade in human misery.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have always maintained that while enforcement wins battles, education and prevention win wars,” he said