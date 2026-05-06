Two Nigerians Arrested In Uganda Over Drug Trafficking, Document Fraud

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The Uganda Ministry of Internal Affairs has arrested two Nigerians in connection with an international drug trafficking and document fraud syndicate uncovered in Kampala, dealing another blow to the image of Nigerians living on the continent.

The suspects, identified as Ikemefuna Testimony Udo and Ikemefuna Annointing, were nabbed during an intelligence-led operation that also netted a Ugandan kingpin, Mugisha Keith King, a resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, who investigators say runs Keith King Group of Companies, described as largely shell firms used to front criminal operations.

Searches carried out at Mugisha’s residence and business premises turned up firearms, live ammunition, multiple passports and identity cards, military gear, communication equipment and forged official documents, painting a picture of a well-organised criminal network with tentacles across multiple countries.

Mugisha’s spouse is also being hunted by authorities. She is said to have fled to Brazil after allegedly fraudulently acquiring Ugandan identification documents.

Ugandan security agencies say they are working with international partners to apprehend other suspects still on the run, while the immigration status of all foreign nationals linked to the network is being reviewed.

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Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reaffirmed the country’s zero-tolerance policy on drug trafficking and urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

This is not the first time Nigerian nationals have come under the scrutiny of Ugandan authorities. In April, several Nigerians were arrested in separate operations over allegations bordering on illegal migration, suspected cybercrime and unauthorised religious activities.