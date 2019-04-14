Police Nab Kidnappers Of Channels TV Reporter In Abuja

Advertisement

The police have arrested the alleged kidnappers of Channels TV reporter, Friday Okeregbe.

The 3-man gang was arrested on Tuesday in Karimo, an outskirt of Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.

The suspects: Hanniel Patrick ‘m’ 29years from Akwa Ibom State, Abdulwahab Isah ‘m’ 28years and Salisu Mohammed ‘M’ 32years both from Kogi State, according to the police, have made useful statement.

A police statement by DCP Frank Mba on Sunday, stated that Okeregbe was not the intended target of the vicious criminals.

The journalist was kidnapped on March 22, 2019, at 07:45PM, when he parked his car outside his church premises in Lugbe, Abuja.

“Investigation further reveals that the victim was taken to the kidnappers’ den somewhere in Karimo, Abuja and kept incommunicado afterwards.”

The police have also recovered from the kidnappers a locally made revolver gun, three (3) live AK47 ammunitions, a battle axe, phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.

Mba said the IGP has reassured the general public that the police and other security agencies are doing everything humanly possible to tame the challenges of kidnapping and other heinous crimes across the country.

He however enjoined them to always avail the police with useful information that will help in realizing these objectives.