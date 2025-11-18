Tinubu Declares Road Safety Emergency, Says Preventable Deaths Must End

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said the Federal Government is committed to a future where road traffic crashes no longer claim lives.

Tinubu made the declaration in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the International Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims Conference in Abuja.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, said that the era of preventable deaths on the nation’s highways must end.

He said the conference’s theme, “Gathering Africa and the World for Road Crash Victims”, reflected a shared resolve to address what he described as an “epidemic” of road crashes affecting families and communities nationwide.

The event was organised by Kwapda Road Safety Demand (KRSD) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The event brought together families of victims, safety advocates, policymakers and development partners.

Citing statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the President noted that about 1.19 million people die annually from RTCs globally, while another 50 million sustain various degrees of injuries.

Tinubu said almost every Nigerian has either suffered or knows someone who has suffered from a road crash, adding that many victims live with permanent scars and long-term trauma.

He said his administration would continue to prioritise initiatives that promote safe motorisation, including the ongoing Lagos–Calabar coastal road project and several rehabilitation works being undertaken across the country.

“The Federal Government is also expanding rail and water transport systems and supporting state governments in delivering modern highway infrastructure to ensure safer travel,” he said.

The President said his presence at the event, alongside governments, global partners, civil society groups, the private sector and survivors, underscored a collective responsibility to make road safety a human rights imperative.

He urged participants to share knowledge, adopt global best practices, and strengthen international collaboration in line with the Safe System approach and the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety.

“Nigeria must move beyond words to decisive action if it is to reverse the rising fatalities on its roads. Road traffic deaths have become a national emergency.

“However, the government awaits the conclusions of the conference to further deepen Nigeria’s road safety policies and interventions,” he added.

Tinubu commended plans arising from the conference to establish a private sector–led world-class trauma centre for road crash victims.

He hailed the KRSD Foundation for its commitment to “dignifying a life by saving a life” and its partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

He expressed confidence that sustained campaigns by stakeholders through the media and collaborative efforts would help curb the dangers of road crashes and increase public awareness of the plight of victims.

Tinubu urged participants to go beyond dialogue and take decisive actions that would make Africa and the world safer for road users.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to achieving zero deaths from RTCs, working with the FRSC, relevant government agencies, NGOs, civil society and the private sector to build a sustainable and safe transport system.

In his remarks, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, called for increased global political commitment to improving support for road traffic crash victims.

Mohammed described the event as a memorable and momentous occasion, noting that it demonstrated the impact of effective collaboration between NGOs and public sector institutions.

According to him, the conference is the first of its kind globally, attracting international scholars and participants to Abuja.

“A development that has underscored the commitment of member nations to supporting crash victims,” he said.

Mohammed expressed optimism that outcomes from the conference would spur more nations and leaders to strengthen political will, attention and action towards road safety.

He said such commitment would contribute to reducing fatalities and injuries associated with road crashes, not only in Nigeria but across the world.

“Although many may think the FRSC’s work revolves mainly around enforcement, sensitisation and public enlightenment.

“Collaboration with NGOs and CSOs has broadened its capacity to deliver on its mandate. Partnership will help deepen discipline, honour, trust and respect for human life among citizens.

“If that is done, you’ll see the crashes going down,” he maintained.

Mohammed reaffirmed the FRSC’s resolve to continue expanding its interventions to ensure that crash victims receive the attention and support they deserve globally.