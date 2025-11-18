OPINION: Why Nigerian Schools Must Start Integrating AI Into The Curriculum

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

I see a lot of conversations about whether artificial intelligence (AI) should be allowed in classrooms. Some fear it will make students lazy; others think it will replace teachers. But depriving students of AI in a world already shaped by it is a great disservice to them. China knows this, and they’re acting accordingly.

Across China, AI is not a futuristic topic; it’s part of daily classroom life. Students learn how to use it responsibly, teachers use it to simplify lesson delivery, and administrators rely on it for data-driven decision-making. It’s not about replacing human intelligence but augmenting it. Nigerian schools can, and should, take a similar path.

We often underestimate how much AI can strengthen the role of educators. A teacher with access to AI can prepare lesson plans faster, create personalised assessments, and track student progress with insights that were once impossible to generate manually. Instead of spending hours drafting lesson notes, teachers can focus on what truly matters: mentoring, creativity, and critical thinking.

The resistance to AI adoption usually comes from fear. The fear of misuse, the fear of dependency, and the fear of the unknown. But these fears can be addressed through proper guidance and structure. We need to teach students not just how to use AI, but when and why. The ability to prompt intelligently, question results critically, and apply AI ethically is the real 21st-century literacy. Banning AI from classrooms won’t prevent its use; it will only widen the gap between those who know how to use it effectively and those who don’t.

To make this work, schools must start small and practical. Begin with training teachers on how to use tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Scholar to plan lessons and illustrate concepts. Integrate AI-assisted learning into existing subjects rather than creating entirely new courses. For instance, literature teachers can use AI to help students analyse writing styles; science teachers can use it for simulations and data exploration. These early experiments can build confidence and help schools develop clear frameworks for responsible use.

AI adoption also requires a shift in mindset at the administrative level. School owners and policymakers must see AI not as a luxury but as an infrastructure as essential as electricity or internet access. Imagine a future where every student in Nigeria can generate study materials suited to their learning style, or where teachers can detect learning difficulties early through data-driven insights. That’s not a distant dream; it’s a few steps away if we begin now.

The rise of AI in education comes with new responsibilities, and teachers must lead the way by guiding students to use these tools responsibly. AI should support human intelligence, not replace it, and it should strengthen a student’s ability to think, not weaken it. This begins with simple but important principles, such as promoting integrity. Learners should be encouraged to prioritise originality and made to understand that AI is not a shortcut to bypass learning. Also, teachers must protect privacy by avoiding the upload of sensitive student information into public AI tools, while cultivating critical thinking by reminding students to question and verify AI-generated answers rather than accepting them blindly. These are the foundations of healthy, meaningful AI adoption in the classroom.

The path forward is clear: train teachers, integrate AI literacy into the curriculum, and partner with government and private sector innovators to scale solutions that work. Nigeria already has the talent and curiosity; what’s missing is structured direction. If we move decisively now, our schools can shift from memorisation-based learning to creativity-driven discovery. This has the potential to equip young Nigerians not just to survive the AI age but to play an active role in AI development.

The world is moving fast. We can either watch it unfold or be part of the movement, shaping it. For Nigeria’s education system, the choice should be obvious. The time to act is now.

Dobra Guanah is the co-founder of Scholara, an AI-powered study platform, and founder of Future Bridge, a digital school management system.