Tinubu Sponsoring Our Members To Discredit Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle – Prof. Akintoye

The leader of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Professor Banji Akintoye, has accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of using some members of the self-determination struggle to destroy the movement because of his presidential ambition.

Akintoye said he did not authorize a congress of the apex body of Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, being rumored to take place tomorrow in Ibadan on Tuesday November 1.

The IOO leader said this in a statement on Monday.

He said he had to issue the statement to debunk the claim by Funmi Soyemi, the outgoing Chairman of Ilana Interim Management Committee of the organisation that a World Congress of Ilana Omo Oodua would hold tomorrow in Ibadan.

He said, ” The people planning the congress are few agents of Nigerian politicians within the struggle. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress is currently recruiting some power-seeking individuals within the self-determination struggle to either discredit me or destroy the movement completely.

“I am sending out this short message to all Yoruba People worldwide that I did not authorize any meeting of Ilana Omo Oodua to be held tomorrow at Ibadan, Oyo-State. Those behind the gathering are few people working for Nigerian politicians who are determined to discredit our noble struggle.

“I hereby dissociate myself from such a gathering and I want the whole world to know the meeting is illegal, unauthorized and unknown to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide thus whatever resolutions reached at the meeting is null and void.

“The characters behind the rumored meeting are individuals who are more interested in holding offices and positions within the self-determination struggle than fighting to restore the stolen sovereignty of our people.

“Also, Bola Tinubu has threatened to destroy Ilana Omo Oodua and other serious self-determination organizations in Yoruba Land because we told him that he is merely after his personal interest and not the interest of the Yoruba people.

“Therefore, I urge you all to ignore all his agents within our system and be more focused in our struggle for freedom and liberation.”