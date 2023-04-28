Turkey Reacts As Its Evacuation Plane Shot In Sudan

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Turkish evacuation plane carrying its citizens out of the war-torn Sudan was shot in Wadi Seydina, forcing it to land.

Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed this in a statement on Friday but said no injuries were sustained.

“No injuries were reported and the plane has landed safely to undergo inspection,” the ministry stated.

Sudan is witnessing an ongoing conflict between the country’s General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since the unsavory development started, various countries had to move out their citizens from the country by air and land.

The paramilitary group accused the armed forces of attacking the Turkish plane but the latter denied.

“In light of recent media reports, the Rapid Support Forces would like to deny the allegations made by the coup leaders of the armed forces, backed by the extremist remnants of the defunct regime, that our forces attacked a Turkish evacuation plane. We refute these claims and categorically state that they are not based on any factual evidence.

“Our forces have remained strictly committed to the humanitarian truce that we agreed upon since midnight, and it is not true that we targeted any aircraft in the sky of Wadi Sayedna in Omdurman, which is an area not under the control of our forces and we do not have any forces in its proximity.Therefore, the entire responsibility rests with the putschists who are trying to blame the RSF forces to sabotage our relations with brotherly and friendly countries,” the armed forces stated.