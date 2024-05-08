Actress Shan George Recovers N3.6m ‘Entire Savings’ Stolen From Bank Account

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, on Wednesday revealed that she has recovered her stolen funds five days after falling victim to suspected fraudsters.

She made this known via a video shared on her Instagram page.

On May 3, the actress lamented that her “entire savings” totaling N3.6m were mysteriously transferred from her bank account by a suspected fraudster.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share screenshots of the alleged fraudulent activity on her account.

She also made a video urging the public, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and her bank, among others, to come to her aid.

George said the fraudster emptied her account in two transactions, and that all attempts to reverse the transactions have failed, prompting her to call on the bank to intervene.

The actress had said, “I need help because I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account. Please my people, everyone please help. Please Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m dead.

“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6m in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children.”

In an update on Wednesday, George revealed that her stolen funds have been fully recovered and expressed gratitude to everyone who had rallied behind her, including Zenith Bank, Opay, and Safehaven Microfinance, for their swift action in rectifying the situation.

She further invited her followers to join her in a live session on Instagram later today as she would be sharing the full story of her ordeal and recovery.

She said, “Thank you to everybody, Zenith Bank, Opay, and Safeheven Microfinance I got my money back,

“Join me Live on my Instagram page @shangeorgefilms at 7 pm Nigeria Time, today 8th of May 2024. To hear the full story of how it all happened.”