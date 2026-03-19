U.S. Urges Citizens To Leave Saudi Arabia

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The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh has urged American citizens to consider leaving Saudi Arabia due to rising security concerns in the region. The advisory was issued today in a statement on the embassy’s official X account.

The embassy said it is “closely monitoring” the situation in the Middle East and providing updates to help U.S. citizens make informed decisions about their safety. It is recommended that Americans depart via available commercial flights while the airspace remains open.

“We encourage U.S. citizens to depart Saudi Arabia via commercial flights if you can do so safely,” the embassy stated.

It added that Saudi airspace is operational but subject to frequent restrictions in response to ongoing missile and drone threats.

The embassy also advised travelers to check with airlines for possible delays or cancellations and emphasized that, for those who remain in Saudi Arabia, following the Kingdom’s early warning system guidance is important, though alerts may not always be timely.

The alert comes amid heightened regional tensions following a U.S.-Israeli offensive in Iran on February 28, which reportedly resulted in around 1,300 casualties.

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Iran has since carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing damage to infrastructure and disrupting global markets.

The embassy’s guidance underlines the ongoing volatility in the region and the need for U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and informed.