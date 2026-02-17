Faiths Converge As Christians, Muslims Begin Fasting Wednesday

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a rare coincidence, Christians and Muslims will begin their fasting periods on the same day, Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

THE WHISTLER reports that Saudi Arabia had officially announced the start of Ramadan 1447, marking the beginning of a month-long fasting period for Muslims.

Meanwhile, Christians will observe Ash Wednesday, signaling the start of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter.

According to reports, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries will begin fasting at dawn on Wednesday, ushering in a month devoted to prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

The end of Ramadan, which lasts for 29 and 30 days, is marked by the festival of Eid al-Fitr – the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.

On the other hand, Christians will start their fasting with Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting.

Ashes are typically marked on the forehead as a symbol of mortality and repentance.