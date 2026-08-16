Flood Submerges Homes, Cars As Torrential Rain Hits Abuja

Floodwater has broken through fences and gates into residential compounds in Katampe, Abuja, destroying properties and leaving residents to grapple with the aftermath of a heavy downpour in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The flooding occurred following torrential rainfall in Abuja, with the volume of water reportedly overwhelming drainage channels and forcing its way into residential areas.

Video footage obtained by THE WHISTLER on Sunday showed large volumes of floodwater surging through fences and gates into homes in the Katampe area.

Some properties inside the affected compounds were submerged, while residents struggled to contain the floodwater and protect their belongings from further damage.

The incident came amid widespread flooding recorded in several parts of Abuja following heavy rainfall in the nation’s capital.

In Area 8, another part of the FCT, floodwaters submerged sections of major roads, disrupting vehicular movement and leaving motorists struggling to navigate the affected routes.

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Footage from Area 8 showed several vehicles attempting to manoeuvre through the flood, with some cars completely or partially submerged in the rising water.

Fallen trees were also seen in the area, with some reportedly landing on vehicles during the downpour.

The incidents have renewed concerns over Abuja’s drainage infrastructure and the continued development of areas vulnerable to flooding.

The flooding of residential areas in Katampe has particularly heightened concerns among residents and property owners, who face the risk of losing their homes and valuables whenever heavy rainfall overwhelms drainage systems.

Concerns have also been raised over the continued conversion and development of green areas and environmental buffers in Abuja.

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In October 2025, housing sector stakeholders under the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to halt the allocation and conversion of designated green areas for residential and commercial developments.

The group warned that the erosion of Abuja’s green spaces could worsen flooding, as parks, gardens, buffer zones and other undeveloped areas play an important role in absorbing stormwater and protecting natural drainage channels.

HDAN Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, had said green areas were essential for regulating urban temperatures, improving air quality and reducing flooding.

Residents in parts of Abuja have continued to express concerns about flooding, particularly in areas where drainage systems are inadequate, obstructed or unable to accommodate large volumes of stormwater.

The latest incidents have heightened calls for authorities to review drainage infrastructure, protect natural waterways and enforce urban planning regulations across the FCT.

The extent of the damage caused by the Katampe flooding, including the value of properties destroyed, was not immediately known.

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There were also no immediate reports of casualties as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the flooding or provide details of emergency measures being taken to assist affected residents.

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify the full extent of the damage caused by the flooding.