United Nigeria Airlines Removes VDM, Mr Jollof After Mid-Flight Fight

Nigerian social critics VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Mr. Jollof, known for their long-standing public rivalry, reportedly engaged in a physical altercation onboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight traveling from Asaba to Lagos on Monday.

The confrontation, which broke out in the presence of startled passengers, caused a moment of chaos inside the aircraft.

Witnesses report that the tension between the two men escalated quickly, leading to a physical altercation that disrupted the boarding process.

Video from the fight showed Comedian Funny Bone, who was also on board, trying to intervene in an attempt to calm the situation and separate the feuding personalities.

Despite efforts to restore order, the clash continued long enough to draw the attention of the airline crew.

Following the incident, both VDM and Mr. Jollof were escorted off the plane by airline officials. Their removal caused a brief delay as the crew worked to ensure the safety and comfort of other passengers before resuming the flight.

The rivalry between the two men is well-known and has played out publicly over the years. It previously escalated into legal trouble after Mr. Jollof’s wife filed a defamation lawsuit against VDM over allegations he made on social media.

VDM later took to his online platform to confirm the fight, declaring that he “dealt with” Mr. Jollof during the confrontation. His statement quickly sparked renewed conversations on social media about the long-running feud.

In a video posted on his page, VDM said: “I don deal with Jollof for inside plane. This man dey bite, he no get shame.

“As I enter the plane see am, I tell am say today you go slap me. I go near am and na him punch me. When I follow am back, he start to bite me—him eye just red,” he said.