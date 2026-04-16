United Nigeria Air Withdraws Airbus After Sixth Bird Strike

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United Nigeria Airlines says it has withdrawn Airbus A320-200 from operations after it was hit by a bird strike on Wednesday.

Chibuikem Uloka, the Public Relations Officer of United Nigeria, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said that it was the sixth bird strike involving the company carriers in 2026.

Uloka said the incident occurred on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Port Harcourt International Airport operating Flight UN0515 on April 15.

He said the nose section of the aircraft was affected.

“We regret to inform our valued passengers and the general public of yet another bird strike aircraft involving one of our Airbus A320-200,” he said.

The company said it had immediately withdrawn the aircraft from operations to undergo thorough technical inspections and any required maintenance before returning to service.

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It said this was in line with its strict and uncompromising safety standards.

”This marks the sixth bird strike involving our aircraft so far in 2026, an occurrence we find deeply concerning and unacceptable due to its implications for aviation safety and operational stability.

“This brings the total number of grounded aircraft to two in less than 24 hours.

“As a result, some flights across our network may experience disruptions or may not operate as scheduled,” it said.

United Nigeria regretted any inconvenience the decision may cause urging passengers understanding as safety remained top priority.

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The company said it was working diligently to minimise disruptions and provision of support to all affected travellers.

(NAN)