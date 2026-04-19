Why Second Batch UTME Results Were Delayed — JAMB Clarifies

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a public apology over the delay in releasing the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Friday, 17 April 2026, which it described as the second batch in the series earlier promised to candidates.

In a statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who also signed as OrgExpert, the Board said it sincerely apologises for the delay and explained that its Chief Executive was unavailable due to an important engagement but would be in the office on Sunday.

The Board assured candidates that the results will be released later on Sunday, before nightfall, adding specifically that the UTME results for 17 April 2026 will be out before midnight.

It also extended heartfelt apologies to those who stayed up waiting for the release and thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

Benjamin urged candidates to follow for prompt updates as soon as the results are officially released.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay in releasing the results for Friday, 17th April, which is the second batch in the series as earlier promised.

Advertisement

“Our Chief Executive was unavailable due to an important engagement but would be in the office today, and we assure you that the results will be released later today surely before nightfall.

“We also extend our heartfelt apologies to those who stayed up waiting for the release.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.