Alex Endured Pain With Strength Before Cancer Death — Family

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The family of late Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo, on Wednesday, explained the circumstances surrounding his death, stating that Ekubo endured pain with strength before succumbing to cancer.

The family in a statement released on the actor’s official social media accounts disclosed that Ekubo passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from the illness caused by advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke.

“After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer,” the statement read.

According to the family, Alexx endured his painful journey with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, holding firmly to the belief that his testimony would one day inspire others.

“During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss”.

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The family in the statement also expressed gratitude to friends, supporters, and well-wishers for their love, support, and understanding.

The statement added that details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters would be communicated in due course.

Alexx Ekubo was celebrated for his talent, charisma, and significant contributions to Nollywood, earning admiration from fans both within Nigeria and internationally.