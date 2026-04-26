How State Power, Politics Stall Peter Obi’s Philanthropy, Engagements

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There are growing concerns over a troubling pattern of state-led interference targeting the activities of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Recent revelations from the politician himself, backed by explosive accounts from activist Aisha Yesufu and community leader Manasseh Allen, suggest a coordinated effort by authorities to block Mr. Obi from speaking at universities and even donating educational equipment to secondary schools.

The controversy gained fresh momentum after Mr. Obi was prevented from delivering a keynote lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, scheduled for 9:00 am on Saturday. Despite months of preparation, the university authorities reportedly pulled the plug on the event at the last minute.

Expressing his disappointment, Obi noted that this was not an isolated incident but part of a recurring theme involving over ten similar cancellations across the country, including at his alma mater, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

“Universities are meant to be centers of learning, open dialogue, and the free exchange of ideas,” Obi stated. “When platforms for constructive engagement are repeatedly constrained, it reflects a worrying shift away from these ideals.”

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He contrasted the situation in Nigeria with his recent experiences abroad, where he has lectured freely at world-class institutions like Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, and Yale within the last 24 months.

While the university cancellations highlight a restriction on intellectual discourse, a more startling revelation emerged regarding a botched charitable intervention in Borno State.

Following the OAU incident, activist Aisha Yesufu and Manasseh Allen revealed how “politics” allegedly stopped a donation of ICT equipment to the Government Secondary School in Chibok, the site of the infamous 2014 mass abduction.

According to Manasseh Allen, the school principal had reached out because the institution lacked a single computer. Peter Obi reportedly moved to donate computers, printers, and financial aid. However, the Borno State government machinery allegedly blocked every attempt to deliver the items.

“First we were denied from going. Then Mr. Peter Obi suggested we visit the capital and give them or any neighboring state, that was also turned down. The next was bringing the principal and some teachers with students to Abuja. They were not allowed to come,” Aisha Yesufu recounted.

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The fallout in Chibok allegedly turned punitive. Allen claimed the school principal was queried and transferred for daring to speak about the school’s lack of facilities.

Furthermore, a circular was reportedly issued by the State Ministry of Education, forbidding any school from receiving aid or allowing visitors without the express permission of the Commissioner, a move Allen describes as a strategy to prevent opposition figures from gaining “political points” through philanthropy.

“To them, it’s about politics and control,” Allen said. “They cannot do it, and they do not want to allow those who can do it.”

These combined incidents have provided an answer to critics who frequently ask why Peter Obi’s charitable visits are mostly concentrated on private and missionary-owned nursing and health institutions.

Aisha Yesufu clarified that the choice is born of necessity rather than bias. “It is a normal thing we face. The ones run by government would not allow him to visit or the officials take anything from him,” she explained.

The developments have sparked a wider conversation about the health of Nigeria’s democracy and the independence of its institutions.

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Mr. Obi warned that the trend of shutting down intellectual and philanthropic spaces for political reasons is a threat to national progress. “We must ask ourselves: what kind of nation are we building if spaces meant for intellectual engagement are gradually shrinking?” he asked.

As at the time of this report, neither the management of Obafemi Awolowo University nor the Borno State Government has issued an official statement to explain the specific reasons for blocking the scheduled lecture or the donation of the ICT equipment.