Why Keeping Money In Banks Won’t Make You Rich

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Most Nigerians would rather not hear it, but the truth is uncomfortably simple: your bank is not the road to wealth. For years, many of us have clung to the comforting notion that if we find the right bank, the right fintech app, or the perfect savings plan, our money will grow rapidly.

It is a seductive idea, promising security and prosperity with minimal effort. Yet, beneath this hope lies a misunderstanding of how money and financial growth really work.

Banks are brilliant institutions for certain purposes. They keep our money safe, facilitate transactions seamlessly, and provide the convenience of access almost anywhere in the country.

But banks were never designed to make depositors rich. Their primary function is to collect deposits and lend or invest those funds to generate profit for themselves.

When you place your money in a bank, it becomes capital for the bank, which they use to lend to businesses, invest in government bonds, or buy other financial instruments.

Advertisement

The bank earns the lion’s share of the return, while depositors receive only a small fraction of the gains. This is why even accounts boasting “high-interest rates” rarely provide returns that can outpace inflation.

Understanding this is crucial. Many people still fall for the narrative that they are investing when they deposit money in a savings account or place funds in a fintech app.

In reality, it is the bank or fintech platform that is doing the investing. Your money is simply a tool that allows the institution to generate wealth for itself. If banks paid depositors the full returns they earn from these investments, their business would collapse.

The model is not designed for depositor wealth creation; it is designed to sustain the bank’s operations while keeping your funds secure.

The ubiquity of banks in busy markets like Onitsha Main Market, Aba, Kano, Wuse, Trade Fair, Alaba, and CMS is not coincidental. These areas generate enormous daily cash flow, with traders depositing money regularly.

Advertisement

Banks transform these deposits into capital, lending it or investing it to earn interest. The deposits fuel the bank’s growth far more than they increase the depositor’s wealth. The reality is simple: your deposits make the bank richer, not you.

Then there is the allure of fintech platforms promising returns of 20 per cent or more. At first glance, these numbers are enticing, almost irresistible. Yet, a closer look reveals the limitations.

Often, such rates apply only to a limited portion of the invested capital, while larger amounts may earn progressively lower returns. And across many instruments, withholding tax reduces the effective earnings further, diverting a portion directly to the government. The reality is that the eye-catching headline is rarely a reliable measure of how much your money will grow.

For anyone serious about understanding their real returns, a simple experiment can be enlightening. Allocate a sum of money to a fintech savings app and another to a money market fund, leave it untouched for several months, and compare the results.

In most cases, the returns will reveal the truth: banks and some fintech platforms are excellent for safeguarding funds, but they are rarely the most efficient vehicles for generating meaningful wealth.

The hard truth is that banks excel at storage, security, and convenience, but not at wealth creation. Real investors understand this and focus on instruments that compound over time, such as mutual funds, bonds, treasury bills, equities, and carefully structured portfolios. Wealth is built not through flashy promises or clever advertisements, but through disciplined strategies, patience, and a deep understanding of how money works.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the promise of rapid growth from a bank or fintech platform is alluring, but misleading. If your goal is genuine financial progress, it is essential to move beyond convenience and seek opportunities where your capital can work strategically for you.

Banks will keep your money safe, but they will never make you rich. True wealth is constructed, nurtured, and multiplied by choices and systems designed to create real financial growth.