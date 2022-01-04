Why Notorious Bandit Bello Turji Released 50 Kidnapped Victims — Zamfara Govt

The Zamfara State Government has revealed why Bello Turji, a notorious bandit terrorizing the northwest region, released no fewer than 50 kidnapped victims at the weekend.

Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi, co-chairman of the state government’s committee on banditry, disclosed that the development stemmed from the ongoing military air raid on bandit camps in Zamfara and Sokoto forests.

The kidnap victims were said to be residents of Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of Zamfara as well as Isa and Sabon Birni of Sokoto.

Shinkafi, who is the special adviser on inter-governmental affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, told Channels Television on Tuesday that the kingpin released the victims unconditionally.

However, a social historian at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Murtala Rufai, said Turji may have released the victims as of showing remorse for burning of some Sokoto travellers in December 2021.

Rufai recalled that Turji had allegedly expressed remorse in a letter written to the Zamfara State Government.

“That letter was a sort of a soft landing for him. He wanted to appease his friends and commanders and also express regrets over what he did. The letter was released on the 14 December and delivered,” he told Premium Times.

Turji was said to have pleaded with some of his friends to release the captives as part of his plan to appease the Zamfara government.

Meanwhile, the state’s police command said arrangements were being made to evacuate the freed victims to Gusau for profiling and medical treatment before they are released to their families.