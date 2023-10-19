Why We Told Students To Bring Mattresses To Campus Hostels- UNILAG

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has explained why it asked students staying in the campus to come with their mattresses and some other personal items because of health reasons.

The Head of the Information Unit of the varsity, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, also stated that the practice of bringing mattresses to school was not a new one but has been around for some time.

Alaga-Ibraheem, who was reacting to complaints by parents and students that the hostel fees should be enough for the school to provide those items, said that with the economic situation in the country, the N65,000 for hostel fee annually would not be enough to provide for the other items.

“As for the complaints that the hostel fees should be enough for the school to provide those items, we all know the situation in the country and the cost of the items. N65,000 for instance as a hostel fee for a year is not expensive going by what people pay for private accommodation,” she said.

The Head of the Information Unit also disclosed that the hostels are being renovated before the students would resume later in the month.

“We are also working on the renovation of the various hostels. Some of them would be fully renovated before the students resume later in the month.

“Those whose renovation works might not be completed before the students resume, we are going to continue to work on them. We are working to make the hostels conducive for the students.

The management is mindful of the welfare of the students and we are making all efforts to make their stay on campus comfortable,” she said

UNILAG hostel fee was initially. increased from N25,000 to between N100,000 and N120,000 depending on the type of hostel.

However, after protest by the students and parents, the hostel fees were reduced to between N65,000 and N85,000.