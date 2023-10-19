INEC Rejects Claim Of Dwindled Credibility Over Petitions From 2023 Polls

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to a media report which suggested that the Commission’s credibility had sunk due to the high number of election petitions filed after the 2023 general election.

INEC described the report (not by THE WHISTLER) as inaccurate and misleading, noting that mere filing of petitions does not constitute a blot on the integrity of the elections and that in fact, the number of upturned elections has been declining in recent cycles.

According to INEC, many of the petitions filed were not challenging the conduct of the elections by INEC, but rather the eligibility of candidates or their nomination by political parties.

The commission also emphasized the need for a distinction between pre-election and post-election cases, noting that INEC does not conduct primary elections for political parties and that pre-election cases, which arise from party primaries, are intra-party disputes.

According to the Electoral Act of 2022, only the courts have the authority to disqualify nominated candidates.

INEC further highlighted that many election petitions were filed over improbable cases and subsequently dismissed by tribunals or withdrawn by the petitioners themselves.

The commission provided some statistics to support its claims.

“While the 2023 post-election litigations are ongoing, all five petitions filed in respect of the Presidential election were dismissed while three are pending on appeal. As of Monday 16th October 2023, out of 82 Governorship election petitions, 72 (87.8%) were either dismissed or withdrawn by the petitioners. For Senatorial elections, 146 petitions were filed out of which 100 (68.5%) were dismissed or withdrawn. For the House of Representatives, 413 petitions were filed out of which 309 (74.81%) were dismissed or withdrawn while for State Houses of Assembly, 550 petitions were filed out of which 468 (82.4%) were dismissed or withdrawn,” INEC’s spokesman, Sam Olumekun, said in a press statement on Thursday, adding “it is inappropriate to solely assess the credibility of INEC or the conduct of the 2023 General Election on the number of petitions filed by litigants who, in any case, have the right to do so under the law.”