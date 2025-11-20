Wike To Begin ‘Strict Enforcement’ Of Ground Rent Next Week

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that full enforcement actions against defaulters of Ground Rent, Land Use Change and Conversion fees, as well as Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, will begin on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, who said the Administration had exhausted all grace periods previously granted to property owners.

Olayinka recalled that on May 26, 2025, following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved a 14-day grace period for defaulters to clear their outstanding ground rent liabilities, including penalties.

He noted that several public notices were subsequently issued between September 8 and 10, 2025, across national newspapers and online platforms, informing residents about the reviewed land use/purpose clause and the mandatory payment of a N5m penalty and other applicable fees for property use change or conversion.

Another round of notices was also issued across media platforms, granting property owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts a final 14-day grace period to comply with the stipulated approval requirements for land use change and conversion.

According to Olayinka, these grace periods have long elapsed.

He explained, “The 14 days grace on payment of Ground Rent expired on June 9, 2025, more than five months ago, while the 14 days extension on the land use/purpose clause will end on Monday, November 24, 2025.”

Advertisement

He added that with all deadlines exhausted, the FCTA has no option but to commence strict enforcement beginning next week.

“Consequently, the FCTA will from Wednesday, November 26, 2025, commence enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payment and Land Use Change/Conversion fees as well as R-of-O and C-of-O bills,” he stated.

Olayinka further disclosed that the enforcement exercise will not be limited to original allottees alone but will also cover individuals who purchased properties from others without updating ownership records.

“The enforcement will also include all those who purchased properties from other people but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment,” he warned.

The FCTA says the enforcement drive aims to strengthen urban property administration, sanitize land ownership records, and boost revenue for critical infrastructure development across the nation’s capital.