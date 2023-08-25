With BRICS And Others, It Is Just A Matter Of Time

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The just concluded summit of BRICS nations, an acronym for the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa which came into existence on June 16, 2009, has been in the news. This year’s edition of the summit which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, was attended by all the leaders of the BRICS nations except Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Back home in Nigeria, the summit was bolstered by the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event.

At the end of the Summit, six new countries were invited to join the organ. The countries invited as new entrants are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The inclusion of these countries in the BRICS nations has skewed a political dimension back in Nigeria, with attempts by some critics to put the blame on the present administration for Nigeria’s failure to make the list.

One may want to ask what past governments did since 2009 to gain Nigeria’s membership of the organ. More to the chagrin of well-meaning Nigerians like me are questions regarding the commercial value of the summit.To the best of my knowledge, the essence of the summit was certainly not to allocate funds to non-member countries (Nigeria in view).

As a Nigerian who is interested in global politics, I must commend the Tinubu administration for giving a spike to Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy. Indeed, the bite, vigour, resolve, political will and disposition to retool Nigeria’s foreign policy machinery, whether through its poignant presence or statements at the recently concluded African Union (AU) summit, the Russian Summit, the ECOWAS intervention in Niger or the just concluded BRICS summit, amongst others, are strong pointers that indeed the three-month administration of President Tinubu is not mincing words in its resolve to restore Nigeria’s pride of place amongst the comity of nations whether in Africa or globally.

I have followed with consumate exactitude all foreign engagements of Vice President Kashim Shettima, especially in the execution of tasks and assignments given to him by President Tinubu and observed first hand his astuteness, wizardry and dexterity in handling these tasks. Be it in relation to bilateral/multilateral agreements, mission statements, signing of treaties, trade and investment calls, I make bold to say gone are the days of what I regard as ‘flash in the pan foreign diplomacy’. There is something different with this leadership and president.

And so, while Nigeria is not among countries invited to join BRICS at present, I am definitely convinced that given the Yeoman’s job in terms of vibrancy, intellect, boldness, deepened grasp of international politics and global economics by Vice President Kashim Shettima, it is only a matter of time for Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy and politics to turn 360 degrees and deservedly take its place in world politics and economy.

I do align with the words of fellow Nigerian, Idowu Koyenikan, who said, “Your pride for your country should not come after your country becomes great; your country becomes great because of your pride in it”.

– Nkwocha, a media pratitioner, wrote in from Abuja.

