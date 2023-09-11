YACHE: Army, Police Blamed As 7 Killed, Many Injured In Benue Attacks On Cross River Community

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Yache autonomous community of Ijiegu in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State has blamed the Nigerian Army for not providing security when marauding attackers from Gbaya community in Benue State attacked them on Saturday.

The fresh attack that happened late Sunday, according to the community, led to the killing of no fewer than 7 people while scores were injured and have been hospitalised.

At least 15 houses were reported burnt while the Tiv attackers also burnt farmlands and other cash crops while retreating.

Community leaders said on Monday that the presence of the Army and Police deployed into the troubled spot did not deter the attackers who “came well armed with dangerous weapons.”

One of the community leaders in Yache, Augustine Adula confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER explaining that “unfortunately, we have the Army which was deployed to thwart any attack because these people frequently attack the Ijiegu community.

“But the Army decided to stay at the playground and markets instead of the boundary where these Tiv attackers pass through to attack the village.

“It’s depressing to note that while the soldiers were busy at the markets and playground, these Tiv attackers overran the community, burning houses and destroying farmlands when they were retreating.

“We asked them (soldiers) what happened, and they said they did not get clearance from Abuja,” he alleged.

THE WHISTLER could not immediately get comment from the Army as its spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu did not return calls or a text message sent to him.

Adula however explained that the fresh attack began when some youths went to “enquire from the Tiv settlers why they have stopped paying royalties for settling on our lands. The Tiv people seized one of our youths, beat him to a stupor, and he died instantly.”

According to him, the youth attempted to embark on a “reprisal attack but the Tiv people were prepared. They attacked and killed 7 of our people and burnt 15 houses,” Adula alleged.

He said efforts had been made to resolve the crisis “but the Tiv people don’t want peace. The former Senator representing Cross River North, Dr Stephen Odey had brokered peace between the two communities which involved the deputy governors of both Cross River and Benue yet they keep coming to attack us.”

Another community member, Ogar Odey, said the police have also refused to take action despite repeated attacks on the people and pleas from the community head and leaders.

“The police have refused to protect us. They have been approached by our village head, community leaders and others but they have done nothing, leaving us to be killed by these Tiv people,” he lamented.

He added “This last attack on Saturday was the worst since they have been attacking us and it was terrible. These people came with guns and machetes.

“They succeeded in burning our houses, looting some valuables and killing about 7 people.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, Irene Ugbo, only asked, “How may I help you?”

When quizzed about the attacks and the police role, she went silent and dropped the call. When THE WHISTLER called back several times, her phone rang but she did not pick.

Ugbo also did not respond to a text message sent to her.

When contacted, the Secretary of Yala and Cross River North Elders Forum, Barrister Leonard Anyogo, confirmed the development calling on the security agencies to move to the troubled spot.

“They don’t need to stay in the city, they need to move to the boundary which is the area of dispute and where these attackers access to attack the village.

“We are working to ensure we provide secondary protection but the security agencies need to change their approach and leave the excuse that they need to provide security for the community at the village centre and move to the troubled spot.”