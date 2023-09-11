JUST-IN: Tribunal Disqualifies Abia Labour Party Federal Lawmaker Over Certificate Forgery

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Election petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital on Monday disqualified the Member Representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency Hon Emeka Nnamani over falsification of academic certificate.

The Tribunal disqualified Nnamani based on an existing appeal court judgement against him over forged documents.

The Tribunal subsequently declared Chief Mascot Ikwechege as the authentic winner of the February 25th National Assembly Election in Aba North/South Federal constituency

Details soon!