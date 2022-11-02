2023: AGF Malami’s Office Interacts With Journalists On Election Reporting

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The media, members of civil society, and other stakeholders were brought together during an interactive session by the Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The session was organized to discuss issues bordering on media and violence-free election ahead of the 2023 general polls.

The program was held in collaboration with the Kano State Government and the Managing Conflict in Programme, an initiative of the British Council, United Kingdom.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar B. Muhammad, touched on the prosecutorial role in addressing election-related crimes and crimes against journalists, saying that whoever is representing the prosecution must “ensure the confidentiality and protection of journalistic sources at every stage of investigation and judicial proceedings.”

Muhammad added that victims and witnesses must be protected by the prosecution so as to ensure the effective administration of criminal justice.

“Where the need arises, explore Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) in such criminal matters and extradition where such crimes are transnational in nature. This could be based on the existence of bilateral or multi-lateral, or regional conventions, treaties, or other agreements between States.

“In the absence of formal MLA arrangements, countries can rely on the principle of international and judicial comity to assist in such criminal investigations and prosecution.

“Ensure that all participants in the alleged crime are identified, including those who order, aid, abet, counsel, or procure the offense.

“Ensure that evidence when admissible should be presented to the courts in support of motive, sentencing purposes, or for any other lawful purpose.

“Explore MLA in gathering evidence, documents, etc; transfer of detainees willing to testify or to assist in an investigation or pending proceedings; search and seizure, and for the payment of criminal fines and enforcement of confiscation orders.

“In a post-conflict jurisdiction, take appropriate steps to ensure accountability for crimes committed against journalists in situations of armed conflict to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice,” he said.

He however advised every Nigerian to support the prosecutor and other stakeholders in the justice sector to ensure justice for a better society.

On his part, the former Director of the Nigeria Television Authority, Prof. Tony Iredia, urged journalists to focus on doing election-related stories that impart society and contribute to nation-building.

He opined that the nature of reportage at the 2023 general elections should not only be dominated by “terminal issues” like who won or lost at the polls, but on germane issues like voter turnout, participation, and the genuineness of the particulars of political candidates at all levels.

He charged colleagues to ‘have sufficient knowledge that can keep you robust when you are asked to cover” the 2023 polls.

For the President, Center for Socio-Legal Studies, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, he said while there is an urgent need for relevant authorities to address underlying causes of electoral and political violence in Nigerian politics, democracy can prevail if the Independent National Electoral Commission can commit more resources towards effective voter education.

He said that the deployment of technology in the collation and transmission of election results will reduce the impact of violence during election against anyone including journalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Umaru A. Pate, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state, said it was sad that, “Nigerian journalists operate in the midst of ethnic, religious and political intrigues compounded by poor funding, low remuneration, professional ethical breaches and corruption.”

He also highlighted government pressure and potential surveillance as possible challenges to media freedom in 2023.

He advised journalists to be very conscious of safety and respect safety protocols while carrying out their duties.