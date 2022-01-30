2023: Ex-Kano Deputy Governor To Head Osinbajo Support Organisation

The Osinbajo Support Organization has appointed a former deputy governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, as it’s national coordinator ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The former deputy governor and other officials of the organization were unveiled at a strategic meeting of the group, held at Kwanar Maggi in Kano on Saturday.

The group’s director of Planning and Strategy, Bashir Suwaid, told newsmen that no fewer than 45 Osinbajo support groups attended the event for formal unveiling of the OSO structure.

He added that other Osinbajo support groups in diaspora also attended the meeting virtually.

Suwaid also revealed that, apart from the central executives led by Prof. Abubakar, the group also has officials from the six geopolitical zones.

“Most of these group started from social media. We decided to take it beyond social media to make it concrete and formal with a bid to champion the candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo and support him to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.

“As you can see, 45 groups have come here from various parts of this country for formal unveiling of OSO structure, which a former deputy governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, emerging as the national coordinator,” he said.

According to Suwaid, the structure of the OSO starts from National Coordinator then Director Planning, Legal Adviser, Director Finance and Resource Mobilization, Director Contact and Mobilization, Director Media and Communication and Director Administration.

Others include Zonal Coordinators for South, North, West and East, while others include states and local government coordinators of the group nationwide.

Various support groups have continued to push for the candidature of Osinbajo in the forthcoming presidential elections, although the vice-president is yet to formally declare intentions to run for the seat.

Another pro-Osinbajo group, The Progressive Project (TPP) has continued to canvass support for the Vice president with a campaign office opened in Abuja.