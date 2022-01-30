Five Killed As Cultists Clash In Ilesa

Five people were reportedly killed in Ilesa, one of the major towns in Osun State on Saturday as members of Eiye Confraternity engaged one another in a deadly clash.

The clash was said to have caused panic among residents of the town.

It was gathered that members of the Eye Confraternity had on Friday gone to one of the new sites in the town to extort some land owners.

They were reported to have succeeded in their mission and

while they were sharing the proceeds, an altercation ensued among them and they started fighting one another.

Some eyewitnesses said two suspected cultists and three innocent residents were killed during the clash which forced people living in the major areas of the town to desert the streets.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said ,a woman returning from a church programme was among those killed around the Sabo area by the hoodlums during the clash.

The source said, ” Cultists clashed again in Ilesa today, Saturday and five persons were killed.

” Everybody fled the streets as we did not know where they would strike again. The sad thing is that some innocent persons were killed during the clash.

“A woman going home after attending vigil at a church was killed around Sabo. It was so pathetic and everybody believes something should be done urgently to curb their activities.”

The Police Public Relations officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, said she could not confirm the number of casualties.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Wale Tokede, had gone to Ilesa to assess the situation, saying peace had been restored to the affected areas.”