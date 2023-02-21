2023: ‘Lets Not Miss This Opportunity’- Gov Ortom Tells Igbos He’s Ready To Sacrifice Senatorial Ambition For Peter Obi

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With barely a week to the presidential elections, the Benue State governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, has challenged Igbos in the country to seize this opportunity to work for the election of Mr Peter Obi as Nigeria’s next president.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Governor Ortom threw the challenge Monday, February 20th, 2023 when he hosted the Igbo Community Assembly in Benue State at the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The Igbo community, during the visit, also conferred chieftancy titles on the governor and his wife, Eunice.

Governor Ortom said, “I know that if there are people who are connected in this world, it is the Igbos. This is an opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South East is president because some of us believe in the unity of Nigeria. We believe in working together. That is why we accommodate everybody here. We believe in the unity of this country and so let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing.

“Obi’s matter is not about PDP, APC or SDP or any other political party. It is about Nigeria. I can sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Obi.”

He told the Igbo leaders:”You are many. You have the population and thank God that what is unfolding. Peter Obi is someone that is not bonded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent Igbo personalities castigating Peter Obi for contesting election, I feel sad.”

He asked, “Is it not you Igbos that are lamenting that you have been marginalized since after the war? An opportunity has come today and you are still complaining? The whole country, North, South, East and West, are saying Peter Obi, and you hear some people saying we don’t want it. Haba! Those people should be outcast.”

The governor lauded the Igbo people for their contributions towards socio-cultural, economic and political development, stating that their economic models of empowering younger generations were unequalled.

He particularly commended the Igbo community in the state for coexisting peacefully with people of Benue, saying, “You live and do your business among our people without violence. The value addition that you have done here is great.”

He expressed appreciation to the Igbo community for conferring on him and his wife chieftaincy titles, stating that it would foster his relationship with Igbo people whom he noted have inspired him particularly in doing business.

The president general of Igbo Community Assembly, Engr Friday Anigor, extolled Governor Ortom for providing a conducive environment for Igbos in the state to do their commerce.

He said Ortom’s drive towards total security and protection of lives and property of all citizens in the state was highly appreciated by the Igbo community.

In his words, “The recognition, affection and appointment of Igbo sons and daughters in your government are gratefully acknowledged.”

The Igbo Community Assembly, led by its traditional council chairman, Prof Charles Ariahu, conferred on Governor Ortom the Igbo chieftaincy title of ‘Agu Na-Eche Mba I’, and the governor’s wife, Eunice, bagging the title of ‘Uno Agu I’ of Benue State.

According to the Igbo community, the chieftaincy titles were in recognition of the ‘positive endeavours by you and your wife as the voice of the voiceless and defender of the people’.

They offered prayers for Ortom to emerge victorious in his senatorial bid to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.