2023: Federal High Courts To Shut Down For Election Thursday

Judges and members of staff of the Federal High Court will on Thursday go on break to be able to exercise their franchise during the 2023 presidential/national assembly elections holding on February 25, 2023.

This was disclosed in a circular titled “BREAK FOR THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS”.

It was signed by the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John.T. Tsoho, dated February 20 and sighted by THE WHISTLER.

“In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Your lordships are by this circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties,” Tsoho stated.

The courts was directed to sit up to Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 before proceeding on the break and resume work on Tuesday, 28th February, 2023.

While the break is to be observed, Tsoho directed the Abuja, Lagos and Portharcourt divisions to assign a judge to preside over “urgent” cases coming from their respective jurisdictions.

“The administrative judges in the Abuja, Lagos and Portharcourt judicial divisions shall ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the north, south-west, south-south/south-east geopolitical areas respectively, regarding urgent matters during the period,” the circular added.