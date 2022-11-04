2023: PDP’s Internal Report Shows Atiku Losing Ground To Obi In North Central

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is a reported apprehension in the quarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the indication that it may be losing the path to victory in the North Central, sources have informed THE WHISTLER.

This followed preliminary reports of a technical committee of the party which undertook a performance assessment in the region.

The report, which a source said did not favour the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has sent shock waves across the PDP presidential campaign council.

It’s the tradition for parties, especially big ones, to undertake pre-election assessments with the hope that they know where to channel their resources in order to win voters.

Most of the traditional supporters of the party in Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States are said to have rejected the PDP and instead supported the Labour Party.

The LP is also said to be gaining ground in Kwara, Kogi and in Niger states where the PDP is also being rejected.

The party is also said to be doing poorly in Abuja, where it outperformed the ruling All Progressive Congress in the Area Council Elections held in February this year.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in contrast, is said to have gained massive ground in the FCT, just as he has in Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau, according to members of his team who spoke to this website.

Having seen his stock rise in the South East and South South, Obi has seen the North Central zone as a likely path to Aso Rock and is said to have concluded plans to pump resources to guarantee victory.

It was gathered that Obi’s relentless visit to the zone, especially Benue State, where he has obtained an indirect endorsement from the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to ensure he holds the zone.

The zone, according to information from the Obi camp, is leaning heavily in his favour.

The North-Central which is made up of Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Plateau, has 14.1 million voters. With Abuja, it accounts for seven states in the zone.

With Nasarawa, Benue, FCT and Plateau accounting for 7.4 million votes, the Obi camp feels victory in these states will signal likely victory in the presidential election.

The PDP is said to be unhappy that stakeholders in the zone are working at cross purposes even as many have dumped the party.

The party is worried that rallies organised by the OBIdients Movement in support of Obi have been consistently successful where there have been large turn out of supporters while the PDP has not been able to stage any rally.

The committee, therefore, recommended large allocation of resources and frequent stakeholders meetings to ensure the party will hold down the zone, which it acknowledged, is slipping away.

A member of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, Onochie Osheokwu, told THE WHISTLER that “with more than half of the voting population youth, Obi stands a better chance in the North Central as you can see from our rallies.”

Onochie, who was Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta State governor, explained that “We have identified where we’re strong and we know that in some places no matter what we do we can’t do well. So, if you see us aiming for North Central, it’s because the signs for victory are clear. The party knows it and we are positive.”