2023: Stay Clear Of Partisan Politics Or ‘You Answer Your Father’s Name’– NSCDC CG Warns Personnel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its personnel to steer clear of partisan politics as the 2023 general election approaches.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gave the warning in a new year message signed by the corps Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu.

The CG charged personnel to sustain the tempo of professionalism as the nation enters election year, reminding them of the need to remain acquainted with the new electoral laws and guidelines, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Code of Ethics of the Corps.

“Let me warn others who may be nursing mischievous ideas in their heads to find their way out of the system because the Corps will not condone any form of indiscipline, criminalities or activities against public interest and image of the organisation.

“I charge you not to let down your guards but stay focused on your given assignment of ensuring our nation’s survival this election year.

“Try as much as possible to remain apolitical by not getting involved in partisan politics as anyone caught will bear his or her father’s name on the day of reckoning”, he warned.

Abubakar noted that year 2023 marks a turning point in the history of Nigeria as it ushers in a new political dispensation that will oversee the affairs of the country for the next four years.

He assured of the Corps’ commitment to supporting the electioneering process by ensuring security of sensitive and non-sensitive INEC materials and assets.

He said the 2023 general elections will not only be free and fair but would be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere as NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies have mapped out strategies and are ready to guarantee security of the electorates by confronting criminals head-on.

The CG added that State Commandants have deployed officers and men to protect INEC offices nationwide against arsonists.

Nigeria’s presidential and national assembly elections will be held on the 25th of February, 2023, while the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections will hold on the 11th of March, 2022.