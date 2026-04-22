Edun Resigned On Health Grounds, Says Presidency

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The presidency on Wednesday said former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, resigned from office and was not removed.

It also clarified that former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, similarly tendered his resignation.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the Presidency, Edun cited health reasons in his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Edun, who turned 70 on Monday, thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in the administration.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

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“Under your leadership, Nigeria has emerged stronger, more resilient and more internationally respected,” his letter read in part.

The Presidency said Edun paid a valedictory visit to Tinubu on Tuesday before the announcement of his exit from the cabinet.

It said he held an hour-long meeting with the president and later departed to focus on private business interests.

Dangiwa also thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in the Federal Executive Council.

Tinubu expressed appreciation to both former ministers for their service and contributions to the administration’s reform agenda.

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He wished them success in their future endeavours.

The President also urged the new Minister of Finance, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, to consolidate ongoing reforms.

Oyedele is expected to advance fiscal and economic objectives with renewed focus, discipline and innovation.

Tinubu will also forward the ministerial nomination of Muttaqha Darma to the Senate for confirmation as Housing Minister.

Edun previously served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance between 1999 and 2004 during Tinubu’s tenure as governor.