2027: Votes Must Count, Nigerians Deserve Better Leadership – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has raised concerns over the rate of insecurity and hunger plaguing the country under the APC-led administration.

He said President Bola Tinubu has failed to tackle the country’s major problems.

Obi stated this at Isiama Primary School, Isiama, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during the funeral service of the late Okaji Simon Okorie Abaa, the father of Hon. Linus Okorie, the NDC Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate.

Obi, who was greeted by a mammoth crowd, charged Nigerians to stand and defend their votes in 2027 to enthrone good leadership that will redeem the country from hardship, suffering and insecurity.

“Nigerians are already being harassed—not just my supporters. Hunger is harassing everybody. The worsening economic situation is affecting everyone. Go to any village, and you will see that people are suffering. It is time for Nigerians to tell those governing us that enough is enough,” he said.

While reacting to a question on whether he still has confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi said Nigerians should insist that their votes must count; then their votes will count.

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“It is not really about confidence in INEC; it is about having confidence in the people. The people will determine what INEC does. If Nigerians insist that their votes must count, then their votes will count.

“The people should look at what is happening in Nigeria and ask themselves: What is the future of our children in this enterprise called Nigeria? Are we going to continue in this direction?

“Anyone who is talking about change in Nigeria today is making the ultimate sacrifice because we cannot continue like this. Every day, poverty is increasing. Every day, hunger is increasing. The World Bank recently reported that poverty has risen to almost 79 per cent from about 51 per cent when this government came into office.

“But you do not even need a World Bank report to know what is happening. Go to the villages and see for yourself. Millions more Nigerians are facing hunger. So, what are we going to do about it? Are we going to continue like this? No.”

He described Okorie as his long-term friend and associate and prayed God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

“This is not the first time we have worked together. We worked together in the Labour Party, and now we are together in the ADC. That shows the kind of relationship we have. But we are here today to pay our last respects to his late father.

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“We pray that God Almighty, who blessed Papa with a long life, will grant him eternal rest in His kingdom and give the immediate family and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May God continue to bless the family,” Obi charged.